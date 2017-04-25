Sonakshi Sinha starrer Noor did not take a flying start and neither managed to have an exceptional weekend. Unfortunately, the film dropped even further on its fourth day. Over its first Monday, the film collected approximately 70 lacs only. The film now stands with a collection of 6.22 crores at the domestic box office.

With a Monday drop that was much more than usual, looks like the film is heading towards becoming a box office disaster. There is absolutely no buzz amongst the audiences to drive them to theaters for this film.

Sonakshi Sinha is the lead star and with a not so strong box office standing of her own, the film is headed for a flop status soon. Noor received average reviews from the critics too.

The Hollywood release, Fast & Furious 8 seems to be still being a prime choice for audience compared to the new Bollywood release. With the release of Baahubali 2 this week, Noor is expected to fold in major circuits.

Noor opened way lower than other female lead films this year such as Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri (4.02 Crores), Taapsee Pannu’s Naam Shabana (5.12 Crores) and Vidya Balan’s Begum Jaan (3.94 Crores) at the domestic box office.

Sonakshi was seen playing a millennial journalist whose clumsy life takes a 360 degree turn after she finally takes her life seriously. Her spunky writer act was expected to make a impression but didn’t do so.

Earlier, talking about her character in an interview, the 29-year-old actress had said: “I have a lot of respect towards this profession. It is not an easy job to become a journalist. Hats off to all of you.”

“For a journalist, it is his/her duty to ask any kind of question and as an actress, it is my prerogative to answer or avoid. Even fans ask weird questions. My regard for this profession has grown much more after doing ‘Noor‘ and I will try to answer every question from now on,” Sonakshi said with a smile.

Directed by Sunhil Sippy, Noor is a Bollywood adaptation of a Pakistani novel, Karachi, You’re Killing Me!