Noor Stays Low On Its 1st Wednesday At The Box Office

Sonakshi Sinha’s Noor has failed to attract the audiences the to the theatres.

The film collected approximately 50 lacs* on its 1st Wednesday and now stands with the grand total of 7.27 crores at the box office.

The film will not even cross the 10 crore mark at the domestic market. The film has failed to recover its promotional cost at the domestic market, thus making it a disastrous affair.

Since Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is arriving tomorrow, Noor will be out from maximum theaters across the country.

Noor has turned out to be the lowest grosser for Sonakshi Sinha so far.

Since the film was made on the budget of 22 crores (cost – 14 crores, P and A – 8 cores), Noor has suffered a good amount loss in its theatrical run. Though the producers have claimed that 10 crores are recovered from digital, satellite, overseas and music rights.

In 2017, we have seen some women-centric films, but apart from Taapsee Pannu’s Naam Shabana all films like Vidya Balan starrer Begum Jaan, Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri and Raveena Tandon’s Maatr failed to perform well at the box office

Noor is produced under the banner of T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment and also stars Kanan Gill, Manish Chaudhary, Shibani Dandekar and Purab Kohli in key roles. Directed by Sunhil Sippy, Noor is a Bollywood adaptation of a Pakistani novel, Karachi, You’re Killing Me!

Post Noor, the actress will be seen in a remake of the film Ittefaq alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film will be a thriller and produced by Abhay Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, and Karan Johar under their banner Red Chillies Entertainment and Dharma Productions.

Sonakshi Sinha has said that she’ll be seen in a different avatar in the film. The original film featured Rajesh Khanna and Nanda in lead roles. It was directed by Yash Chopra.