Box Office – Noor is a theatrical Disaster after the first weekend

At least in theaters, Noor has turned out to be a huge Disaster. Though a small film like this (albeit with a major leading actress) could find some traction on the online and satellite medium hence offsetting some of the damage, for those who love to catch their films in theaters there wasn’t much in the offering.

A weekend total of just 5.52 crore is a testimony to that as that is comparable to the Day. One numbers of films like Commando 2 [5.15 crore] and Naam Shabana [5.12 crore]. That pretty much reflects how much has the Sonakshi Sinha starrer has struggled right through the weekend to fetch these numbers at the Box Office.

Ironically, this is the only Hindi film in the running at maximum theaters and still the collections are just not there, which means theaters are largely going empty. It is only going to get worse between today and Thursday until Baahubali 2 arrives and brings back audiences in the theaters. Till then the wait continues.

Maatr didn’t have much going for it either with its weekend total staying at 1.68 crore.