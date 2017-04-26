Noor Continues To Remain Low On Its 1st Tuesday At The Box Office

Success has ruined more people than failure, believes actress Sonakshi Sinha, who says she neither shouts from the rooftop when her films do well, nor does she sit in the dark and cry over her movie debacles. Her latest film Noor has performed disastrously at the Box Office. In fact, this could be counted in the list of Biggest Disappointments of 2017.

As per early estimates, the film raked in merely 55 lacs on its 1st Tuesday and now stands with a grand total of merely 6.77 crores at the box office. The film has failed to recover its promotional cost at the domestic market, thus making it a disaster affair.

Since Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is arriving this Friday, Noor will be out from maximum theatres across the country.

Sonakshi Sinha played a millennial journalist whose clumsy life takes a 360 degree turn after she finally takes her life seriously. Her spunky writer act was expected to make a impression but sadly it didn’t do so.

So far, Force 2 is Sonakshi’s 10th highest grosser of all time. Her solo lead Akira, directed by A R Murugadoss, had made much much better business than Noor. Akira’s lifetime collections stood at 29 crores mark.

Noor is produced under the banner of T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment and also stars Kanan Gill, Manish Chaudhary, Shibani Dandekar and Purab Kohli in key roles. Directed by Sunhil Sippy, Noor is a Bollywood adaptation of a Pakistani novel, Karachi, You’re Killing Me!

Post Noor, the actress will be seen in a remake of the film Ittefaq alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film will be a thriller and produced by Abhay Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, and Karan Johar under their banner Red Chillies Entertainment and Dharma Productions.