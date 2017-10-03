Rajkummar Rao’s Newton is steady and has been amassing love since its 1st day at the box office. The movie collected 11.83 crores in its 1st week at the box office. Let’s take a look how it has been trending currently at the domestic box office.

The movie started on a low note on Friday collecting 91 lakhs but grew strong on Saturday and Sunday grossing 1.66 crores and 1.75 crores respectively. Newton without showing any major drop has earned 1.44 crores on its 2nd Monday.

Newton now stands at the grand total of 17.59 crores. Despite of tough competition from Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2, Newton is finding its audience.

Pankaj Tripathi, who worked with actor Rajkummar Rao in Bareilly Ki Barfi before Newton, said Indians are mostly star-struck, be it in any field.

“We want a star everywhere, be it in politics, cricket or cinema. It is a star-struck society. Theatre actors are not stars. They keep looking for truth and how they can bring truth to their lives. They concentrate on how their work can be more entertaining and attract more people,” said Pankaj, who essayed the role of principal Srivastava in Nil Battey Sannata.

Rajkummar is currently riding high on the success of his latest film Newton, which is India’s official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 90th Academy Awards.

On Tuesday started shooting for Fanney Khan, which will also star Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Rajkummar tweeted a photograph of the film’s clapboard along with a caption that read: “Day 1 on the sets of ‘Fanney Khan’ with wonderful Anil Kapoor sir. Brilliant energy on set.”

The upcoming musical comedy film is being directed by Atul Manjrekar.

Fanney Khan, which is being produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, KriArj Entertainment and T-Series, is the official remake of the Oscar-nominated 2000 Dutch film “Everybody’s Famous!”.

It is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 13, 2018.