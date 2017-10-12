Every once in a while comes a movie that does not only impress the critics but also makes a lasting impression on its audience. This year’s offering from the treasure chest of memorable movies is Newton.

Amit V Masurkar, the maker of the Indie film, Sulemani Keeda, narrates the story of Nutan Kumar, known as Newton, an honest-to-a-fault government worker, who gets posted for election duty in the Naxal-controlled Chattisgarh. Accompanied by the cynical Atma Singh, and a couple of grumbling government workers, the motley crew goes to the Naxal heartland to conduct a fair election, where almost no one has any idea of how elections or democracy works.

The movie has garnered much love and support from the audience and critics alike. In fact, it is India’s official submission for the upcoming Academy Awards. The movie has now successfully entered the list of Most Profitable Films of 2017.

The movie had been made on a moderate budget of 9 crores. Newton has done the total business of 20.41 crores. The film made a profit of 11.41 crores which takes its profit percentage to 126%. Thus making it a hugely profitable venture for the makers.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

It is currently the 9th profitable film of 2017. Rajkummar Rao is busy promoting is upcoming film Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. He will also be seen on ALT Balaji’s show Bose- Dead/Alive. Apart from taking the web world by storm, it is the subject that is bringing them together which is sure to be a talking point as the show is an unraveling of one of the greatest heroes of our country, Subhash Chandra Bose, and India’s biggest cover-up so far!