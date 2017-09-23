Newton Opens On An Average Note At The Box Office | 1st Day

This week’s releases – Rajkummar Rao’s Newton, Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari’s Bhoomi and Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar – opened to average responses at the domestic box office on its opening day.

Rajkummar Rao’s Newton has opened on an average note at the box office. The film has earned 80 lakhs* at the box office

Newton, a Hindi film set against the backdrop of elections in the world’s largest democracy, was on Friday announced as India’s official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars 2018.

The film’s team says it’s an encouragement for filmmakers who are willing to take risks.

Newton, directed by Amit V. Masurkar and starring the stellar Rajkummar Rao, was chosen from among 26 titles from different languages by a 14-member jury appointed by the Film Federation of India (FFI).

“It was a unanimous decision. Titles like ‘Dangal’ and ‘Mukti Bhavan’ were part of the list,” Supran Sen, secretary general of FFI, told IANS.

Newton, which released on Friday, revolves around a young government clerk who is sent on election duty to a Maoist-controlled town and how the ideological struggle puts him in an awkward situation. It was shot in the interiors of Chhattisgarh.

Masurkar feels honoured that a story rooted in the country’s political system was chosen.

So far, “Mother India”, “Salaam Bombay!” and “Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India” are the only Indian films that made it to the top five in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Academy Awards, but none have won the honour. The 90th Academy Awards are scheduled for March 4, 2018 in Los Angeles.