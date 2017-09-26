Rajkummar Rao’s Newton emerged as a surprise when it registered over 160% of growth on its 2nd day. The Sunday was destined to be big, it was huge and recorded over 35% of growth from its second day. Read on to know how the movie has started its weekdays at the box office.

The film opened on a lower note, rightly because of many few people were about it. It collected 96 lakhs on its day one. The news of Film Federation of India choosing Newton as India’s official entry in foreign language category for the 90th Academy Awards boosted the second day business of the film. It was expected the business will see a rise but over 160% of growth? That was huge. It collected 2.52 crores on its 2nd day. It went ahead and collected 3.42 crores on Sunday giving the film an amazing weekend of 6.90 crores.

Witnessing this growth, the film saw an addition of 450 shows across the multiplexes over the weekend. The film has passed the Monday test collecting 1.31 crores. The film now stands at the grand total of 8.21 crores at the box office.

The film recently was hit by the controversy of being copied from an Iranian film Secret Ballot. The producer of said Iranian film, Marco Mueller feels that there was not even a hint of plagiarisation in Rajkummar Rao’s Newton, amidst claims that the movie has been inspired from his 2001 Iranian film Secret Ballot.

Trending :

Last week, Newton was announced as India’s official entry for Oscars’ foreign language film category.

On Monday night, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, in a Facebook post, shared Muller’s opinion after watching Newton.

“A pretty decent film, definitely no rip off from our Secret Ballot (even if the general concept is the same)” and then I asked him if I can share his response on social media? He replied, “Please feel free as you see fit, there is not even a hint of plagiarisation,” Kashyap, who spoke in defense of the film on Sunday, posted. He also shared the screenshot of his conversation with Mueller.