Newton Enjoys A Bigger Tuesday Than Monday At The Box Office

Newton is spreading magic at the box office, starting lower and growing since then – this film is surely a special one. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Newton is a black comedy on Indian voting system.

The movie clocked 6.90 crores weekend from a just 96 lakhs opening day. It was evident by yesterday that the film is going to be one of the best trending films of the year. The movie, beating the Monday blues went on to collect 1.31 crores. The film was selected by Film Federation of India as India’s official entry in foreign language category for the 90th Academy Awards. This news surely helped to create a buzz about the film. We cannot take away from the sincere efforts by director Amit Masurkar and actors like Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Raghubeer Yadav and others.

The film has enjoyed a bigger Tuesday than Monday which is a rare case for any film. This in itself is a feat hinting towards the overwhelming business the film is targeting at. Newton has collected 1.34 crores on its 1st Tuesday. It now stands at the grand total of 9.55 crores after 5 days of its run at the box office.

Rajkummar Rao is excited as his new film Newton” has been announced as India’s official entry for the Oscars. The actor says that he will call superstar Aamir Khan for the advice on its promotion.

When asked about his team strategy to promote Newton at the Oscars, Rajkummar said: “It’s just got announced and it’s too soon to decide but our team is going to meet and we will plan something about it because there has to be a strategy. We will be going to America to promote the film.”

When reporters asked Rajkummar whether he is going to get some guidance from Aamir Khan about film promotion at the Oscars, he said, “Off course, I will definitely call him and meet him because ‘Lagaan‘ was there at the Oscars and we are really proud of the film. so I am sure Aamir sir will help us a lot.”