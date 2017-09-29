Newton Ends Its 1st Week At The Box Office On A Successful Note

Rajkummar Rao’s Newton is on the expected lines at the box office, ending its week on a stable note this film has surely earned some life. Clashing with Haseena Parkar & Bhoomi, Newton is clear winner.

Newton started on a low note collecting just 96 lakhs but it started spreading its magic from day 2. The movie has collected 1.10 crores on its 1st Wednesday summing up the total of the film to 11.83 crores.

Newton has been chosen as India’s official selection for Oscars 2018. A day after this news was announced, several reports came out claiming that the film has been inspired by a 2001 Iranian movie titled Secret Ballot, helmed by Babak Payami.

It focuses on the life of a ballot officer who visits a barren and desolate place to plead with voters to cast their votes and take part in the elections.

Asked if he was inspired by the Iranian film, Masurkar told IANS: “I wrote the story in 2013 and after that, for eight months I along with Mayank (Tiwari, the screenplay writer) worked on the script.

“The intention of the story is to talk about a section of the population in our democracy who has a desire to vote but how, under which situation, missed out on the equal rights. The story was born from my heart. I had no idea about ‘Secret Ballot‘.”

The director added: “I think two days before the shooting starts, someone told me if I watched that Iranian film. I went through some of the clippings online and our film has no similarities to that.

This week Judwaa 2 has released which will prove a massive roadblock in the success of Newton. The first few days will be the Judwaa show but after that content matters. Newton will surely pull back some shows but will have to stay stable to survive.