Newton After 2 Weeks Continues Its Stable Streak At The Box Office

Newton has completed its 2 weeks at the box office. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi & a wonderful team the movie has emerged as a sweet surprise of this year.

Newton collected 11.83 crores in its week 1 facing competition from movies like Bhoomi and Haseena Parkar. In its 2nd week, Judwaa 2 did damage Newton‘s stable streak at the box office. The movie has collected 7.09 crores in its week 2. It now stands at the grand total of 18.92 crores.

The collections are very good considering the slow start and limited release. Getting selected Oscars surely helped the film to create a god hype around it which was missing before the release. It will be interesting to see where the movie will end from here.

Newton is among a list of a record 92 countries which have submitted films for consideration in the Foreign Language Film category for the 90th Academy Awards, the organisers have announced.

Haiti, Honduras, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Mozambique, Senegal and Syria are first-time entrants, a statement on the official website of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said.

Newton, a Hindi film set against the backdrop of elections in the world’s largest democracy, was last month chosen as India’s official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars 2018.

Directed by Amit V. Masurkar and starring Rajkummar Rao, was chosen from among 26 titles from different languages by a 14-member jury appointed by the Film Federation of India (FFI).

Rajkummar Rao on Tuesday started shooting for Fanney Khan, which will also star Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Rajkummar tweeted a photograph of the film’s clapboard along with a caption that read: “Day 1 on the sets of Fanney Khan with wonderful Anil Kapoor sir. Brilliant energy on set.”