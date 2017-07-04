Dangal’s collection stand at 1864 cr, clarifies Spokesperson

Contrary to our Box Office reports of Aamir Khan starer Dangal having crossed the 2000 crores mark worldwide, a spokesperson clarified that the film is yet to reach the milestone.

Dangal released in China and created history with its record-shattering run at the box office. The film has emerged to be Bollywood’s Biggest blockbuster, but the film just stands at 1864 crores total worldwide.

A spokesperson says, “We have been reading a lot of reports saying that Dangal has crossed 2000 crs worldwide. Just to set the record straight, we want to clarify that Dangal’s official worldwide gross collection figure as of Thursday (29th June) is 1864 crs.”

“We are very happy that our film has been so successful, and what is of most value for Aamir Khan and the entire team of Dangal is the immense love the film has got from the audience across the globe. We are looking forward to the film to release in other untapped territories to reach more audience,” added the Spokesperson.

It was earlier reported that the Aamir Khan-starrer became the only non-Hollywood film to be listed among the top 16 highest-grossing films of all time at the China box office. Forbes magazine had also reported that the film has become the fifth highest-grossing non-English film in the history and the highest-grossing live actions sports film of 2017. However, the figures were fake, as clarified by the makers.

Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, released on 23 December and is a biopic on the life of Indian wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita, who he trains to be world-class wrestlers. The film stars Aamir Khan along with Sakhsi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar and Aparshakti Khurana.