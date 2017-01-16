Haraamkhor, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi, made a business of around 1 crores at the Box Office in India, during its opening weekend.

The movie, which released with OK Jaanu, had a got a very limited screen count, what with hardly 2 to 3 shows a day in select multiplexes.

The crowd-funded film about a student-teacher romance faced hurdles with the censor board. It finally released on 13th Jan, after getting a green signal from the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal. The movie had won the Silver Gateway of India trophy at the 17th Edition of the MAMI film festival.