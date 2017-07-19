Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Top 10 Grossers of All Time

The unsung hero of Bollywood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has always left us stumped with his performances. He is now gearing up for his next release Munna Michael.

Nawaz is mostly seen in supporting roles, the actor leaves no stone unturned to get into the character. The reason why Nawazuddin stands out is his ability to surprise the audience with his unpredictability.

As you watch him on screen, there’s nail-biting excitement as well as dark stirrings and discoveries. Even when he’s playing extreme antisocial/criminal and seemingly unpleasant elements like a serial killer, a psychopath, a gangster or any oddball you can name he brings something goofy and slimy to the character, making him the most watchable contemporary actor on screen.

From Gang of Wasseypur’s Faizal Khan to Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s reporter Chand Nawab, we have seen him in a different avatar for every character. Let’s take a look at his Top 10 Grossers of All Time:

Films Years Collections 1. Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2015 320.34 Cr 2. Kick 2014 233.00 Cr 3. Raees 2017 139.00 Cr 4. Talaash 2012 93.00 Cr 5. Kahaani 2012 59.26 Cr 6. Badlapur 2015 53.00 Cr 7. Wasseypur 2012 26.50 Cr 8. Lunchbox 2013 22.21 Cr 9. Wasseypur 2 2012 18.50 Cr 9. Te3n 2016 17.80 Cr

Nawaz is now all set for the release of his upcoming movie Munna Michael which also stars Tiger Shroff.The makers of the film have been creating buzz among the audiences by releasing behind the scenes videos of the movie.

Munna Michael is the story is about a young man from the streets, called Munna (Tiger Shroff), who from a young age was a big fan of MJ. Mahinder Fauji (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is a gangster who aspires to dance.

On the work front, Nawaz is also working on an action thriller film, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. His upcoming project includes Chanda Mama Door Ke opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Will Munna Michael enter this list of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Top Grossers of All Time? Let’s wait and watch!