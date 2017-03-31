Taapsee Pannu and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Naam Shabana has witnessed an average opening at the box office. The film opened with an occupancy of around 15% in the morning shows across the country.

It is on the similar lines of Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri which released last Friday. Since Naam Shabana has received decent reviews, a good jump in the evening and night shows is expected.

Naam Shabana needs to show substantial growth on Saturday and Sunday to stand with fair collections in its opening weekend. The movie is likely to collect around 4 crores on Day 1.

The film has opened decently well in the circuits of Hyderabad and Gujarat compare to other markets.

Since the film is made on a moderate budget, Naam Shabana should recover its investment in theatrical run.

Naam Shabana is a prequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2015 film Baby, which also starred Taapsee in an extended cameo. The film will revolve around Taapsee’s character, who will be seen as a special agent. The team of Naam Shabana was last seen promoting their film on the popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show.

This Indian action spy thriller film has been directed by Shivam Nair and produced by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia under the banner of FridayFilmworks. The movie also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Taher Shabbir and Akshay Kumar in a cameo.

Another Bollywood release Poorna directed by Rahul Bose has received very dull opening in the morning shows. Since the buzz around the film is less, the escalations in footfalls is unexpected.

Post Naam Shabana, Taapsee will be seen in the sequel of Salman Khan’s 1997 hit Judwaa. Judwaa 2 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan in a double role. The film is directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson.

Judwaa 2 is set to hit the screens on 29th September, 2017.