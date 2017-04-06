Taapsee Pannu starrer Naam Shabana has remained steady on the weekdays at the box office. The film collected approximately 2.25 crore* crores on 1st Wednesday (day 6) at the box office. The film now stands with a grand total of 26.05 crores*.

The film has already surpassed the lifetime collections of Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut starrer Rangoon and Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor starrer OK Jaanu. The movie now stands at the 7th position in the list of Top 10 highest grossing movies of 2017. With no big release this week the film might easily reach the 30 crores by the end of its 2nd weekend.

Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, the movie has an extended cameo by Akshay Kumar with many key members of the cast of Baby coming together for the film.

While Akshay, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher reprise their roles from the 2015 film, Naam Shabana also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manoj Bajpayee. The movie shows the back-story of Taapsee’s character Shabana Khan and shows the rigorous training of her from a simple girl to an undercover agent.

Taapsee was trained in mixed martial arts and Kudo for the film. She learned Krav Maga and other self-defence techniques for her role in the film. She took training in martial arts from Cyril Raffaelli – a French traceur, martial artist, and stuntman, and followed a strict fitness schedule to achieve that perfect look to play a cop.

Naam Shabana released in around 2100 screens across India. Directed by Shivam Nair, Naam Shabana also released in Tamil and Telugu versions.

Post Naam Shabana, Taapsee will be seen in the sequel of Salman Khan’s 1997 hit Judwaa. Judwaa 2 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan in a double role. The film is directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson.

Judwaa 2 is set to hit the screens on 29th September 2017.