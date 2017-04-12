Naam Shabana Remains Stable On Its 2nd Tuesday At The Box Office

After witnessing a usual drop on its 2nd Monday, Naam Shabana managed to remain steady on 2nd Tuesday at the box office. The action-spy thriller collected 70 lacs yesterday and now stands with a grand total of 34.01 crores.

Made on a budget of 25 crores (15 crore – cost, 10 crore – P&A), the film has managed to enter the Profit Zone.

The movie’s collections are impressive given its women-centric genre. The film has established a benchmark in this space after surpassing the collections of Kahaani 2, Sarbjit, NH-10, Akira and Phillauri, all female oriented films.

Owing to exceptional demand, the film was also screened in 37 International countries with a mix of traditional and nontraditional markets.

The film is a spin-off of the 2015 hit Baby, in which Taapsee featured as Shabana. Now the new movie tells the story behind her character.

Coming at the overseas box office report, the film has performed well in the Middle East. In an official statement Taapsee said, “I’m really happy that markets like the Middle East have responded tremendously well to ‘Naam Shabana’. I have been getting messages and calls from friends of the film’s popularity, especially amongst the women in these places and how they are watching the film in numbers. It feels great when your work is rewarded through such gestures.”

While Akshay, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher reprise their roles from the 2015 film, Naam Shabana also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manoj Bajpayee. The movie shows the back-story of Taapsee’s character Shabana Khan and shows the rigorous training and transformation from a simple girl to an undercover agent.

Naam Shabana is directed by Shivam Nair and produced by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia under the Friday Filmworks banner.

Taapsee will be next seen in Judwaa 2 along with Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film features Varun in a double role and is directed by his father David Dhawan. It is produced by Sajid Nadiawala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson and is slated to release on 29 September 2017.

Manoj Bajpayee will be next seen Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary along with Sidharth Malhotra. The film will release during Republic Day weekend in 2018.