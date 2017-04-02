Naam Shabana, a film with actress Taapsee Pannu playing the central character, minted 5.12 crores on its opening day in India. The movie slightly showed some growth on Saturday i.e. its 2nd Day at the Box Office.

Showing a growth of over 24%, Naam Shabana collected 6.37 crores yesterday, taking its 2 days total to 11.49 crores.

The movie has made better business than Phillauris’s Day 2, which also had a female lead character. Naam Shabana’s opening weekend collections should stand in the range of 18-19 crores.

Talking about the film’s Opening, the movie has 3rd highest record after Jai Gangaajal and Akira. Take a look –

Jai Gangaajal 5.5

Akira 5.15

Naam Shabana 5.12

Neerja 4.7

Pink 4.32

Kahaani2 4.25

Mardaani 3.46

NH10 3.35

Co-starring Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Danny Denzongpa and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Shivam Nair directorial released in around 2100 screens across India.

The film is a spin-off of the 2015 hit Baby, in which Taapsee featured as Shabana. Now the new movie tells the story behind her character.

Taapsee has thanked the public for driving the business of “Naam Shabana”, which is her fourth Bollywood outing after “Chashme Baddoor”, “Baby” and “Pink”.

Taapsee Pannu, who has been portraying strong characters in her films, says in real life she is a non-violent person.

“I can’t even slap someone in real life. Naturally, I am quite a hyperactive girl because I was into sports in my school days. So, because of that, my attitude seems like that only. Otherwise, I am a non-violent person in real life,” said Taapsee.

Speaking about the film she said: “I had to practise a lot for action sequences. Sometimes I had to take physiotherapy because I felt stiffness in muscle and joints became weak because of action stunts. Mentally and physically this character is really very tough for me because it is not at all related to my personality.”