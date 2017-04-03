2017 has seen five big ticket films release so far – Raees, Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhani

a, Kaabil and Rangoon. Amongst these, except for the last in the list, rest all were successful and managed to go past the lifetime sum of 100 crore. Then there have been a few mid-budget films that have released. Amongst these, Naam Shabana has enjoyed the best collections over the weekend, what with 19 crore* coming in.

Here are the opening weekend collections of other mid-budget films that have released this year:

Naam Shabana – 19 crore*

Commando 2 – 15.74 crore

Phillauri – 15.25 crore

OK Jaanu – 13.8 crore

Since the Taapsee Pannu starrer has grown over the weekend, there are indications of stable weekdays ahead. Since there is no competition whatsoever from a new release, it would all boil down to how much has the content been loved by the audience that would lead to word of mouth. The film is a spin off of Akshay Kumar’s Baby and tells us the back story of their agent Shabana Khan and her journey before Baby.

Last week’s release Phillauri is currently standing at 25 crore* after its second weekend. The film may manage to reach the lifetime sum of 30 crore, though that’s about it. What goes in its favor is basically the costs and the assured returns from satellite and music that would keep Fox Star Studios in the profit zone. As for their other biggie Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which is a Dharma production, the good times are continuing as the film has gone way past the 115 crore mark. The Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer has made very good profits for all involved with it. Superhit!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

