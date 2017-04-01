Naam Shabana opened with approximately 4.75 crores on Day 1 at the Domestic Box Office. After the success of BABY, there were high expectations set from the Taapsee Pannu starrer Naam Shabana, which is a spin-off based on actress Taapsee’s character Shabana in Baby. And the film has quite fairly lived upto the expectations.

The movie had an average occupancy for morning shows, however, a wider release helped the film to rake in good moolah. The movie had released in 2100 screens across the country.

Apart from Taapsee, the Shivam Nair-directorial also stars Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Manoj Bajpayee and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Akki’s extended cameo has surely helped with film’s business.

Naam Shabana’s word of mouth is quite mixed and therefore, one can’t be very sure if the film will enjoy a great weekend or not. All eyes on Saturday and Sunday now!

The film has been released across 37 countries, including non-traditional markets, on 354 screens worldwide. In the US, the movie will release in 82 screens; in UAE, it will be shown in 43 screens; followed by 28 screens in Britain and 21 screens in Australia.

Some of the non-traditional markets that it is being released in are Italy, Kygystan, Switzerland, Ukraine, Poland, Czech Republic, Maldives, Germany, Belgium and Surinam.

Naam Shabana showcases Taapsee’s journey of becoming an undercover agent. Critics have lauded the actress’ performance in the film, however, the overall ratings are not positive on a majority.