For Naam Shabana to have a fair opening week, the need of the hour was for it to grow over the weekend and then maintain decent collections on Monday. It has managed both, what with Saturday and Sunday seeing jumps in numbers and then Monday keeping fair momentum as well.

The film collected 3 crore* on Monday and with this the total so far has moved up to 21.76 crore*. Of course a number like this over the weekend itself would have been a much better bet. Still, given the kind of mixed reviews that the film had received, even this is not a bad number at all as now at least the Taapsee Pannu starrer has some sort of a platform to consolidate its position from.

It would all boil down to good stability maintained by the film over the next few weekdays as it has a chance to bring decent numbers in the second weekend too. There is no ‘star driven’ Hindi release on the coming Friday, which means the shows would be restricted for all new arrivals.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Naam Shabana still gets maximum shows in the second week as well (though Baahubali, in its re-release, could surprise). However, for exhibitors to continue with their confidence on the Shivam Nair film, it would need to stay strong from now till Thursday. It is going to be a wait and watch period till then.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder