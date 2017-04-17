Naam Shabana: 3rd Weekend Box Office Collections

Naam Shabana starring Taapsee Pannu and Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles, managed to add more moolah to its kitty over the third weekend. The film collected, 26 lacs on Friday, 28 lacs on Saturday and approximately 30 lacs on Sunday. It now stands with a collection of around 36 crores* at the domestic box office.

The action drama which was a spin off from Akshay Kumar’s Baby, took a decent start but slowed down further at the box office. The film opened better than Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri and also the other action drama, Commando 2.

It received average responses from the critics and looks like Akshay’s extended cameo in the film could not save it much either. In spite of new releases, Naam Shabana has been performing decently at the box office. It is always difficult for a film having a female lead to score higher in terms of of collections.

While Akshay Kumar, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher reprise their roles from the 2015 film, Naam Shabana also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manoj Bajpayee. The movie shows the back-story of Taapsee’s character Shabana Khan and shows the rigorous training and transformation from a simple girl to an undercover agent. After an impressive stint in Pink, Taapsee once again took everyone by surprise with this film.

Naam Shabana is directed by Shivam Nair and produced by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia under the Friday Filmworks banner.

Taapsee will be next seen in Judwaa 2 along with Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film features Varun in a double role and is directed by his father David Dhawan. It is produced by Sajid Nadiawala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson and is slated to release on 29 September 2017.

Manoj Bajpayee will be next seen Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary along with Sidharth Malhotra. The film will release during Republic Day weekend in 2018.