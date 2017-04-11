Naam Shabana: 2nd Monday Box Office Collection

After having an average 2nd weekend, Taapsee Pannu’s Naam Shabana witnessed a usual drop on its 2nd Monday at the box office.

The film collected 76 lacs yesterday and now stands with a grand total of 33.31 crores. It will cross the 35 crore mark by the end of its 2nd week. The film is a spin-off of the 2015 hit Baby, in which Taapsee featured as Shabana. Now the new movie tells a detailed story of her character.

While Akshay Kumar, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher reprise their roles from the 2015 film, Naam Shabana also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manoj Bajpayee. The movie shows the back-story of Taapsee’s character Shabana Khan and shows the rigorous training of her character from a simple girl to an undercover agent.

Taapsee was trained in mixed martial arts and Kudo for the film. She learned Krav Maga and other self-defence techniques for the film. She took training in martial arts from Cyril Raffaelli – a French traceur, martial artist, and stuntman, and followed a strict fitness schedule to achieve that perfect look to play a field agent.

The movie currently stands as 5th Highest Grosser of 2017.

The movie has elicited a positive response from the Middle East as well. Lead actress Taapsee expressed her happiness and said, “I’m really happy that markets like the Middle East have responded tremendously well to ‘Naam Shabana’. I have been getting messages and calls from friends of the film’s popularity, especially amongst the women in these places and how they are watching the film in numbers. It feels great when your work is rewarded through such gestures.”

Taapsee will be next seen in Judwaa 2 along with Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film features Varun in a double role and is directed by his father David Dhawan. It is produced by Sajid Nadiawala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson and is slated to release on 29 September 2017.