Naam Shabana: 2nd Friday Box Office Collections

Since there were no big releases this Friday, Taapsee Pannu’s Naam Shabana has managed to remain steady at the box office.

The film raked in around 1.25 crores yesterday and now stands with the grand total of 28.43 crores. It will cross the 30 crore mark today at the domestic market.

The film is a spin-off of the 2015 hit Baby, in which Taapsee featured as Shabana. Now the new movie tells the story behind her character.

While Akshay, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher reprise their roles from the 2015 film, Naam Shabana also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manoj Bajpayee. The movie shows the back-story of Taapsee’s character Shabana Khan and shows the rigorous training of her from a simple girl to an undercover agent.

Taapsee was trained in mixed martial arts and Kudo for the film. She learned Krav Maga and other self-defence techniques for her role in the film. She took training in martial arts from Cyril Raffaelli – a French traceur, martial artist, and stuntman, and followed a strict fitness schedule to achieve that perfect look to play a field agent.

Taapsee Pannu debuted as an actress through Telugu film. She made here debut in Bollywood with 2013 movie Chashme Baddoor by David Dhawan. Chashme Baddoor was a commercial success at the box office. Later in 2015, she appeared in Baby an Indian action spy thriller film directed by Neeraj Pandey. She received a lot of appreciation from the audience for here extended cameo in the movie.

In 2016 she was seen in Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi, Andrea Tariang. The film was appreciated by both the audience and the critics. Pink completed a successful 50 day run at the movie theaters.

Taapsee will be next seen in Judwaa 2 along with Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film features Varun in a double role and is directed by his father David Dhawan. It is produced by Sajid Nadiawala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson and is slated to release on 29 September 2017.