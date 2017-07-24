Munna Michael Has A Good 1st Sunday At The Box Office

Tiger Shroff’s Munna Michael opened at 6.65 crores on day 1 at the Box Office. This film is said to be Tiger’s lowest opener so far.

Day 2 of the film had grossed over 6.15 crores. The film saw a wide release and didn’t do well in multiplexes resulting in the drop on day two. But on Sunday, day 3 after the release the movie saw a good growth. It collected approximately 9.2* crores at the box office. The film stands with a total of

Even if the film showed considerable growth on Sunday but it will not be enough to control the damage film has done in the first two days. The last hope for the film is to hold on weekdays giving it a respectable total to put up on the charts. The film is directed by Sabbir Khan and he has given his last two hits with Tiger Shroff in Heropanti and Baaghi. This movie to had all the ingredients of being a success at the box office but going by the collections it seems not everyone was appealed by the promos and songs of the film.

Here’s the breakdown of the weekend collection of the film.

Friday – 6.65 crores

Saturday – 6.15 crores

Sunday – 9.2 crores*

Out of all the territories, business in Maharashtra is notable, still not as it should be. The movie is facing stiff competition from Lipstick Under My Burkha and Dunkirk at the box-office. Lipstick Under My Burkha and Dunkirk are also performing well at the box office. Going by the reviews of Munna Michael, Tiger Shroff has performed with all his heart and it’s the plot of the film which is the real culprit. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nidhhi Agerwal in lead roles.