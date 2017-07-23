Munna Michael Drops On Day 2 At The Box Office

Evident from the low collections of day one, Tiger Shroff-Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Munna Michael has seen a drop on its day 2 now.

Day 2 of the film has grossed over 6 crores. The film saw a wide release and didn’t do well in multiplexes resulting in the drop on day two. Day 1 of the film was 6.65 crores resulting the total of two days to 12.65 crores.

Even if the film shows considerable growth on Sunday it will not be enough to control the damage film has done in the first two days. The last hope for the film is to hold on weekdays giving it a respectable total to put up on the charts.

The film is directed by Sabbir Khan and he has given his last two hits with Tiger Shroff in Heropanti and Baaghi. This movie to had all the ingredients of being a success at the box office but going by the collections it seems not everyone was appealed by the promos and songs of the film.

The film faced the competition from Lipstick Under My Burkha and Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. Lipstick Under My Burkha showed impressive growth on day 2. Tiger Shroff now will be prepping up for Student Of The Year and will be hoping to bounce back with this one.

Mubarakan and Indu Sarkar will release next week taking huge number of screens from current week releases. Munna Michael, if needs to end on a positive note, have to stay stable on weekdays. Tiger Shroff’s last film A Flying Jatt also did not taste success at the box office. Going by the reviews of Munna Michael, Tiger Shroff has performed with all his heart and it’s the plot of the film who is the real culprit. Nawazuddin is all set to see an another release from a month now – Babumoshai Bandookbaaz on 25th August.