Munna Michael starring Tiger Shroff, Nidhhi Agerwal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui has grossed over 6.63 crores* on 1st day at the box-office.

The word for Munna Michael was out as it saw pretty average occupancy in the morning. Though there was a ray of hope that it will hold during evening shows. The film had the ingredients but it seems the chef has messed it up.

Directed by Sabbir Khan who has given Tiger his highest opener and grossing in Baaghi, something went wrong this time. Buzz of the film was decent and songs were accepted too.

Out of all the territories business in Maharashtra is notable, still not as it should be. The movie is facing stiff competition from Lipstick Under My Burkha and Dunkirk at the box-office. Lipstick Under My Burkha‘s shows picked up in the evening and Dunkirk performed decent too.

Word of mouth for the film is pretty average too. The film is targeted towards the massy and single screen crowd and going by the collections it seems they’re not happy. The other two releases’ target the multiplex audiences. The film has to go show growth over weekend and stay stable on weekdays to end up on a profitable side. Next week we see the release of Mubarakan, Indu Sarkar and they will create a road block for Munna Michael so it has to be stable in week 1.

First, A Flying Jatt and now with this Tiger seems to have lost the connect he created with Heropanti and Baaghi. He has Student Of The Year 2 lined up in pipeline and hope he bounces back with that film. Going by the reviews of Munna Michael, Tiger Shroff has performed with all his heart and it’s the plot of the film who is the real culprit. Nawazuddin is all set to see an another release from a month now – Babumoshai Bandookbaaz on 25th August.