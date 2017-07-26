Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Munna Michael continues its struggle at the box office as it collects 2.65 crores approximately on its 1st Tuesday at the box office. The movie now stands at the grand total of 27.57 crores which is not an applaud worthy total at all.

Weekdays of any film heading towards a respectable total sees stable collections which this film has failed to do till now. Even though the crash is not that bad but still the collections are low. With Munna Michael flopping, it is evident that second half of the year has not started on a good note.

The film’s opening weekend collection has made it enter the list of the top 10 highest opening weekend grossers of 2017. Munna Michael has replaced Naam Shabana, which was occupying the 10th position with an opening weekend collection of 18.76 crores. With 21.67 crores Munna Michael stands below Sachin: A Billion Dreams, which had collected 28.05 crores on its opening weekend.

The film faced an unexpectedly tough competition with Lipstick Under My Burkha and Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. Both the other releases are holding well on weekdays, it’s Munna Michael that has been proving to end up on a losing side.

The box office will witness two releases this week. Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Athiya Shetty’s Mubarakan which will be directed by Anees Bazmee who has previously directed some hilarious films like No Entry, Singh Is Kinng and Ready. Another release will be Madhur Bhandarkar’s political drama Indu Sarkar starring Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kirti Kulhari.

Hollywood’s Valerian And The City Of The Thousand Planets starring Cara Delevingne, Dane DeHaan, Rihanna, Ethan Hawke and some amazing performers will also hit the Indian box office. All these films will snatch away considerable amount of screens from current releases leaving them the option to cover as much as possible by this week.