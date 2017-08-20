Multi Starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi Holds Well On Day 2 At The Box Office

Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao’s Bareilly Ki Barfi has entered its second day at the box office. The film had earned 2.42 crores on its Friday day and 3.85 crores on its second day at the domestic box office.

The film is facing a major competition with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednakar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha which released last Friday at the box office. This film of Akshay has entered the 100 crore .

The story is a slice of life, quirky ride of unexpectedness where Bitti, Chirag and Vidhrohi’s path intermingle in search of ‘true love’. It is rooted in the sub-culture of young India’s rustic heartland.

Being a content-driven film, Bareilly Ki Barfi had taken a slow start but its word of mouth and reviews have helped the film to have a decent collection at the box office. The film has collected 6.27 crores in 2 days.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is the collaborative effort between Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, creative producer Juno Chopra and writer Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame and Shreyas Jain. Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain contributed to a power packed script to Juno Chopra’s sphere headed execution while Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari captured perfect frames.

Bareilly Ki Barfi brings for the first time, the team of Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao. The film is Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s second film as a director. Bareilly Ki Barfi is produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Studios.

Another film that released this Friday is Gurinder Chadha’s political drama Viceroy’s House. The English film is also dubbed in Hindi which is named Partition 1947. Apart from this Bollywood film, Hollywood film Annabelle: Creation has also released at the Indian box office. The film is a part of Conjuring series.