Mukkabaaz 1st Wednesday Box Office Update: Struggling Times Ahead!

Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz is one of those films that receive amazing reviews but cannot do well because on an untimely release date. Clashing with two other movies – 1921 and Kaalakaandi, this film is not enjoying a great time at the box office.

Releasing post the Tiger Zinda Hai storm & awaiting another brouhaha in Padmaavat, Mukkabaaz has lost its grip on weekdays. Though the upcoming weekend has multiple small releases, the already running 3 movies will also get haunted by Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai.

The movie took a slow start because of the buzz being very low. It collected 82 lacs on its first day but picked up a bit on the weekend collecting 4.03 crores. It remained stable on lower side collecting 81 lacs on its 1st Monday. While the Tuesday was 72 lacs and it has collected 61 lacs on Wednesday. The film now stands at the grand total of 6.18 crores.

Aanand L Rai, who is producing the film said, “This is a new Anurag Kashyap that audiences see in Mukkaabaaz. I firmly believe in the power of cinema to move audiences. Anurag has made a moving film. And the actor Vineet Kumar has slogged like a crazy man for his character. Vineet was disheartened when the film opened low. I told him to hang on. I was confident about the film.”

Rai was also asked about the sequels of Mukkabaaz and Raanjhanaa, he said “A film will be made if you have a story. And as far as the sequel of ‘Raanjhanaa‘ is concerned, the film was a complete story. Which I’ve already expressed and there will be no part 2 of the film. But I think Anurag Kashyap might have a Mukkabaaz part 2″

Mukkabaaz released this Friday is presented by Phantom Films and Colour Yellow Films stars, Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain, Ravi Kishan and Jimmy Sheirgill.