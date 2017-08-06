Anil Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty’s laughter riot Mubarakan, has fared well on its 2nd Friday at the domestic box-office.

The film has earned 2 crores on this Saturday taking the total to 38.76 crores at the box office. This film of director Aneez Bazmee which has been doing a good business at the box office made 1.10 crores on its 2nd Friday. The film showed a 100% jump in the collections on its 2nd Saturday.

The plot of the film revolves around Karan and Charan -identical twins, who through a twist of fate end up becoming cousins. One brought up in Chandigarh and the other in London, they are as different as brothers can be. The fun starts when their families start searching for a bride for them, unknown to the fact that they already have girlfriends. Anil, who essays the role of Kartar Singh helps his nephews to get a way out but not without causing ripples that are bound to leave you in splits.

Trending :

This is the first time uncle Anil Kapoor has worked with nephew Arjun Kapoor in a film. Interestingly, they portray the same relationship in the film. Asked if it’s fun to work with a family member on screen, Arjun said in an interview, “It’s a blast (to work with a family member). Before the film began I was also keen to see how this pans out because I have not experienced this before. But it turned out to be a blast because you get to hang out with your family. Learn, work and watch a man who’s iconic and a legend do his work.”