Arjun Kapoor has seen a lot of ups and downs since he has made his debut in Bollywood. His first film Ishaqzaade was a hit at the box office but he faced a dull phase after it with Aurangzeb and Finding Fanny not doing well.

Mubarakan has been doing quite well as it has crossed Arjun’s Aurangzeb in just 4 days. Mubarakan‘s opening weekend stands at 22.91 crores whereas Aurangzeb‘s lifetime collection is 23.00 crores. It remained steady on Monday passing the acid test as it collected 3.55 crores summing up the total to 26.46 crores in 4 days.

Yes, Mubarakan is a multi-starrer but that does not strike off Arjun Kapoor’s performance in it which has been getting positive reviews from many. Anil Kapoor out-shines everyone in the film but still, Arjun has worked double the hard for it.

Take a look at his Highest Grossing List here:

Even though Arjun’s movies flag off at a good pace, they can’t really hold up the lifetime. Yes! he has experimented a few times but he has not been able to connect every time.

If it continues the same trend, Mubarakan can surpass Arjun Kapoor’s Finding Fanny, Tevar and Ishaqzaade too, lifetime of which stands at 35.91 crores, 39.00 crores, and 45 crores respectively. The Monday collections of Mubarakan have raised the hopes for the film as it’s just the start of stagnant weekdays.

Mubarakan came with high hopes attached with it considering the cast it had, the director and the fact that it’s a clean family entertainer. Till now it’s performing as per expectations but it has to remain stable over weekdays to trend well. Jab Harry Met Sejal will take over this week but Mubarakan has a chance of retaining a decent amount of screens if it proves its worth by being stable on weekdays.