Mubarkan Holds Well On Its 1st Wednesday At The Box Office

Mubarakan is living up to everybody’s hopes and after a good weekend, it’s continuing the stable run at the box office. Adding the film to the list of most liked comic family entertainers, Anees Bazmee has proved why he can nail this genre with his ability.

Family entertainers always do well if it finds the connection and if the humour is not over the top. Mubarakan banks on the same formula but Anees made sure to execute it in a way that it should click with any and everyone watching the film. They warn to leave your brains before you come to see the film, but Mubarakan made sure laugh out loud while you don’t use the brain to watch the film.

The film grossed 22.91 crores in its 1st weekend. The day 1 of the film was low (5.16 crores) but the hopes weren’t dead for the film. The movie showed a considerable amount of growth over the weekend and even passed the deadly Monday test. It collected 3.55 crores on its 1st Monday. Despite competition from films like Lipstick Under My Burkha, Dunkirk, Indu Sarkar – Mubarkan is holding very well.

It’s 1st Tuesday was in the same range as Monday grossing 3.40 crores. Wednesday’s collections too prove the same thing – the movie is stable. It has collected 3 crores which is almost negligible drop and a very good sign for the makers. The movie now stands at the total of 32.91 crores.

The film has now shown its potential by not crashing, the big question for this week is how much screen ratio it will get? As we all know Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal is releasing this Friday, so it will be interesting to see where Mubarakan will stand in front of it. The problem for the film will start next week when Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will divide the screens with Jab Harry Met Sejal.