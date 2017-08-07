After this week’s mega release Jab Harry Met Sejal failed to attract huge numbers at the box office, the runner up Mubarakan gained from this. It’s been said more screens have been added for Mubarakan after witnessing its stable trend.

Mubarakan is steady at the Indian box office but it’s not being able to reflect the same in overseas. Let’s check how it’s faring at the overseas box office.

The film, after its 2nd weekend, now stands at the total of 41.74 crores nett (60.10 crores gross) at the Indian box office. Overseas the film has been on a lower side by collecting over 13.65 crores till now. Summing up the Indian and overseas collections, the film’s worldwide total now stands at 73.75 crores.

This week we also saw the release of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal. The film opened on a low note and has not shown any growth over the weekend too. It started off well in overseas. This might be the reason of Mubarakan climbing down the ladder in overseas.

Mubarakan received mixed response by critics but the word of mouth was very good for the film. Despite the heavyweight competition, the film was able to sustain and making its way to people’s heart. The problem for the film will start next week when Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar’s movie Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will release. This Akshay starrer will eat up the huge chunk of screens as it’ll majorly be divided between Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Mubarakan can still prove its worth by being stable in its 2nd week. If Jab Harry Met Sejal crashes and Mubarakan remains stable, more screens will be added for the latter. To conclude, Jab Harry Met Sejal‘s loss has been turning out to be Mubarakan‘s gain.