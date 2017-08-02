Mubarakan's Tuesday Box Office Update! Steady As Rock

Before Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan released, Bollywood was already rising from the loss of flop films like Tubelight, Jagga Jasoos and Munna Michael. Everyone’s hopes were high with Mubarakan. The film is unshakable at the box office.

Being a family entertainer, the film was expected to attract a large number of people and at least till now it’s doing a good job at the same. The film was rock steady on 1st Monday after a good weekend as it collected 3.55 crores. 1st Tuesday’s collections are here and the movie has grossed 3.45 crores at the box office. It is in the same range as Monday and this shows the movie is stable on weekdays.

Good word of mouth has helped the film to catapult is trending over weekdays. Munna Michael, on the other hand, failed to attract the audience hence crashed badly in its second weekend.

Let’s look at the collections breakdown of the film since day one-

Friday – 5.16 crores

Saturday -7.25 crores

Sunday – 10.37 crores

Monday – 3.55 crores

Tuesday – 3.45 crores

Total: 29.91 crores

Many still think makers chose the wrong release date for the film as it’s coming just before the storm of big and awaited films. But the collections prove otherwise and it indicates only thing, content is the only king. The good thing for the film is, if trending is going to be the same way till Friday, it may retain a good amount of screens to make it to the second week.

This week we will see the release of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal which surely will act as a roadblock in Mubarakan‘s steady run. There is a rare chance, but if Jab Harry Met Sejal receives a lukewarm response it will be a win for Mubarakan.