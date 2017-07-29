This week’s release Mubarakan opened to a dull occupancy in the morning but evening and night shows were supposed to grow. This wasn’t the case and the film has flagged off on a low note.

Starring Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor in a double role, Ileana D’Cruz, Rachna Pathak Shah and Athiya Shetty, Mubarakan, has been able to collect just 5.50 crores* on its first day. Punjab and Delhi were considered as its best markets but going by the collection, it has not done well over there too.

A ray of hope for the film is word of mouth. This comedy film is attracting the family crowd and they seem to be loving it. Buzz is more on a positive side leaving a hope of growth on weekend and stable weekdays.

From the three major sections in India, youth, families and mass – this film is majorly targeting only families. Previous week’s release Munna Michael which was considered as a massy film before the release fell flat with a very low first week.

Another major problem for the film is it has just one week to juice all up. Next week Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal will snatch away all possible screens from the current releases. Mubarakan not only has to show growth on weekdays but also pass the Monday’s acid test and need to be stable on weekdays to retain some screens and continue its run along with SRK starrer. Currently, the film has been released on 2350 screens in India and 475 screens overseas.

Bollywood is craving for a clean comic caper which also is a family entertainer and if we go by reviews, Mubarakan is the one. The film’s story revolves around Karan and Charan Singh, who are identical twins. Through a twist of fate, they end up becoming cousins. One brought up in Chandigarh while the other in London, they are as different as brothers can be. The fun starts when their families start searching for a bride for each of them, unknown to the fact that they already have girlfriends.