Mubarakan is not in the mood to fall or crash. The 2nd week of Mubarakan is proving out to be a real surprise of 2017. After starting on an average note, this film has achieved milestones. Read on to know the box office progress of the film.

The film is shining with every passing day stepping over its competition and emerging as a winner. It released with Indu Sarkar, struggled against Dunkirk and Lipstick Under My Burkha and faced a great competition from Jab Harry Met Sejal. Mubarakan stood out amongst all odds and it has sustained very well at the box office in its 2nd week.

The film collected 35.66 crores in its 1st week. It was the week when Lipstick Under My Burkha was trending very well and Dunkirk was rising as a favorite. Still, Mubarakan made its mark. It had the pressure of Jab Harry Met Sejal releasing in its 2nd week but everything vanished as Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma starrer was bashed by everyone.

Mubarakan enjoyed a decent 2nd weekend of 6.08 crores. It was seeming the film will go downhill from now but 2nd Monday which was a partial holiday (Raksha Bandhan) was a big surprise. The film collected 2.85 crores on 2nd Monday and 1.45 crores on 2nd Tuesday.

The film witnessed just 17% of drop on its 2nd Wednesday displaying the steady as rock trend. It has collected 1.21 crores on its 2nd Wednesday which is very good considering a number of screens it has retained. The film now stands at the total of 47.25 crores. In all of the probability, more screens will be added to the film from this Friday.

Check out the total collections of Mubarakan till now:

1st Week – 35.66 cr

2nd Weekend – 6.08 cr

2nd Monday – 2.85 cr

2nd Tuesday – 1.45 cr

2nd Wednesday – 1.21 cr

Total – 47.25 cr

This week Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will release and it will be interesting to see which films will get more screens – Mubarakan or Jab Harry Met Sejal.