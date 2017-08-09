Arjun Kapoor’s last film Half Girlfriend was an average fare (60.28 crores) at the box office. His ongoing film Mubarakan has been holding well at the box office as it stands still with the total of 46.09 crores after its 2nd Tuesday (12 Days).

Despite this week’s mighty competition Jab Harry Met Sejal, Mubarakan is steady at the box office. The film collected 35.66 crores at the box office in its week 1. After the average week one, the film dipped on its 2nd Friday collecting just 1.05 crores. It jumped on its 2nd Saturday as it collected 2 crores showing around 100% jump.The film has surpassed Arjun Kapoor’s Ishaqzaade (45.00 crores) at the box office.

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Even though Arjun’s movies flag off at a good pace, they can’t really hold up the lifetime. Yes! he has experimented a few times but he has not been able to connect every time.

Trending :

Mubarakan came with high hopes attached with it considering the cast it had, the director and the fact that it’s a clean family entertainer. Till now it’s performing as per expectations. Lukewarm response for Jab Harry Met Sejal has given a chance to Mubarakan to retain a decent amount of screens.

This week’s release of Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will take a considerable amount of screens from Mubarakan and Jab Harry Met Sejal. It seems after the stable trending of Mubarakan, it will retain a decent amount of screens as it enters its 3rd week.

Word of the mouth worked in the favour of the film and as it attracted a good number of footfalls.