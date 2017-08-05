Mubarakan was living up to everybody’s hopes and after a good weekend as it continued the stable run at the box office. Adding the film to the list of most liked comic family entertainers, Anees Bazmee has proved why he can nail this genre with his ability.

However, the movie stumbled on its second Friday. This family entertainer which opened to mixed reviews from critics has collected 1.10 crores on its 2nd Friday at the box office. The film has registered a staggering 36.76 crores at the box office.

Mubarakan had a week to shine at the box office since the movie will now face tough competition with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal. Mubarakan had a good 1st Thursday but it had a terrible 2nd Friday.

“When I heard good things about the film from friends and fans on social media, I felt vindicated as an actor that my decision to do this film was correct,” Arjun said during a visit to suburban theatres here on Friday along with his uncle and co-star Anil Kapoor and the film’s director Anees Bazmee.

“I am happy that in my short span of a career, I am able to deliver a film which entertained the audience right from kids to senior citizens. It’s a very rare thing in a young actor’s life,” added Arjun.

Talking about his chemistry with Anil, he said: “I am very happy that people are liking our film, our performances, and chemistry between me and Anil ‘chachu’.”

“I read a review which said that after the famous pair of Karan-Arjun (Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan) now, it’s a fresh pair of Anil-Arjun. But Ranveer Singh (actor and his close friend) will be very jealous of this new relationship and chemistry we are having in this film.”

“It’s nice to hear good feedback from the audience, critics, media and especially from kids because kids are most honest and the toughest audience to impress,” added the “Gunday” actor.