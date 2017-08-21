Mubarakan Still Steady At Box Office After 4th Weekend

Cashing in on the multi-starrer brand power of nephew-uncle duo Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, co-starring Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty, Aneez Bazmee’s Mubarakan has had a decent run at the box-office.

The comedy film finished its third week with a collection of 54.05 crore on Thursday. By the end of its Fourth weekend, Mubarakan brought in 0.13 lakhs on Friday, 0.15 lakhs on Saturday and 0.20 lakhs on Sunday, taking the fourth weekend total to 54.53 crores.

Mubarakan was one of the highly anticipated films of the year and the movie has sustained very well courtesy the fantastic word of mouth publicity that the film received. Even though it started off slowly, Mubarakan grew fantastically and has maintained a strong hold at the box office ever since. The hilarious comedy, Arjun Kapoor’s double role and the story impressed one and all. Even though the critics bashed the movie it was able to lure the family audience.

Anees Bazmee who has previously gifted us with family entertainers like Welcome, No Entry and Singh Is Kinng has served us with another clean comedy in Mubarakan.The film is shining with every passing day stepping over its competition and emerging as a winner. It released with Indu Sarkar, struggled against Dunkirk and Lipstick Under My Burkha and faced a great competition from Jab Harry Met Sejal and also remained steady with the release of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Mubarakan stood out amongst all odds and it has sustained very well at the box office.

This is for the first time uncle Anil Kapoor has worked with nephew Arjun Kapoor in a film. Interestingly, they portray the same relationship in the film. Arjun Kapoor plays a double role for the second time after playing double characters in the thriller Aurangzeb. On the other hand, Mubarakan is Athiya Shetty’s second film after she made her debut with Hero alongside Sooraj Pancholi. Ileana D’Cruz was last seen in Rustom and will be next seen in Baadshaho.