The box office collections of Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan have slightly improved on Saturday. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics but has a good word of mouth, which reflects on its performance at the box office on its second day.

Mubarakan collected 5.50 crores* on its opening day, Friday. On Saturday, the film has witnessed a slight improvement and has collected 7.25 crores* (nett) thus taking its total collection to 12.75 crores* from two days. With good word of mouth publicity, the film is expected to perform better on its first Sunday, today.

The only concern is that, with the film being based on a Punjabi family and a large chunk of it being shot in Chandigarh, it was expected to collect better in North India as compared to the rest of the country, which it has not. As per reports, the north India figures are almost equal to circuits like Gujarat.

Mubarakan is a hilarious tale of a Punjabi family based on Chandigarh and London and their attempt to get their sons married. Charan and Karan are twins separated as infants after their parents die in a car accident. Their uncle Kartar Singh sends Karan to his sister residing in London and Charan to his brother residing in Chandigarh. As a result, the twins grow up as cousins. Charan and Karan’s parents are looking for brides for them while they have girlfriends. Unable to tell this to their parents, they approach their uncle Kartar Singh for help but he messes it up all the more. What follows are a series of hilarious incidents, confusions, misunderstandings and more.

The comedy film stars Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana DCruz and Athiya Shetty in key roles.