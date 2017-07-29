Mubarakan has seen a disappointing Friday as the collections just didn’t see much of an upswing even till the close of the day. With just 5.50 crore* coming in, the film now has to see some real quick turnaround for even a reasonable lifetime. To think of it, the film is actually an entertaining affair and those who have watched it have good things to say about it. A clean family entertainer, it has all going for it to bring in audiences in good numbers. Hence, one expects the collections to see an upward trend on the rest of the weekdays.

As for the Friday number, it is surprisingly lesser than Rangoon [6.07 crore] and Raabta [6.07 crore] even though one expected it to find a place in the Top-10 of 2017 at the least. This yet again goes on to prove that audiences are just not stepping in theatres and a good opening day is turning out to be a distant dream week after week. In the times when the shelf life of the majority of films is at best just 10 days, a low opening is quite scary especially for big budget entertainers like Mubarakan.

The good thing about the Anees Bazmee directed film is that the word of mouth is good which means the weekend number is expected to be much better than what the Friday collections may suggest. Last week’s Munna Michael had collected 21.67 crore in its opening weekend and while that should ideally be surpassed, surprisingly Jagga Jasoos – despite all the negativity around it – would still stay up at 33.17 crore.