Mubarakan is fighting it out well at the Box Office. Though the start was below average at 5.25 crore, there was good momentum on Saturday and Sunday. As a result, the weekend numbers now stand at 23 crores* which are now much bigger than Rangoon [18 crores] and Raabta [15.93 crores], the two films that had a bigger Day One in comparison. This pretty much shows how an accepted film can manage to find its audience, something that Mubarakan has pretty much succeeded in doing at least as far as the weekend is concerned.

Of course ‘picture abhi baaki hai’ since there is a lot of sustenance that Mubarakan needs to show in order to go past the breakeven point. The film has a budget of over 50 crores and while the ancillary rights would ensure that a lot would be recovered via satellite, digital and music, theatrically too it needs to perform.

The key to this would be held during the weekdays which needs to be superb since the film cannot afford to take any sort of fall at all. There is a lot at stake for Anees Bazmee, Anil Kapoor & Arjun Kapoor, and each one of them would like the film to earn as per potential. Considering the fact that Mubarakan is indeed an entertainer that makes for a good family watch, it deserves to be lapped up by the audiences.

Here’s the break down of the weekend numbers:

Friday- 5.25 crores

Saturday- 7.25 crores

Sunday- 10.5 crores*

Total: 23 crores*

The film released with Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Indu Sarkar and Kunal Kapoor’s Raagdesh.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder