Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Ileana D’Cruz’s Mubarakan has shown tremendous growth over the weekend as it enters the top 10 Highest Opening Weekend Grossers Of 2017 evicting Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Munna Michael.

The film, though, after starting on a low note [5.25 Crores] has been accepted over weekend doing amazing business. This family entertainer grossed 22.91 crores over the weekend evicting Munna Michael from the list of top 10 highest opening weekend grossers of this year. Munna Michael, on the other hand, failed to attract the audience hence crashed badly in its second weekend. In its first weekend Munna Michael had collected 21.67 crores.

After low first day Mubarakan showed a decent jump on weekend as it collected 7.25 crores on Saturday and 10.37 crores on Sunday. This has proven the potential of a good family entertainer. Anees Bazmee has nailed this genre with films like Welcome, No Entry and Singh Is Kingg, he’s back to his game with this one. Family audience comprise of huge chunk benefitting the filmmakers to attract multiple people for one.

Arjun Kapoor’s last film Half Girlfriend was an average fair at the box office. It collected 60.28 crores in its lifetime. Mubarakan amongst all the glory it has been enjoying has an issue on the table. It just has this one week to perform supremely as Jab Harry Met Sejal will take over the driver’s seat from this Friday. So this film has to extract the juice to its maximum this week. Mubarakan will not have any relief since then as Bollywood has some super interesting movies lined up for this week.

Arjun Kapoor has recently signed Namastey Canada which will be directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Parineeti Chopra will be starring opposite him in the same. Again a family drama, Arjun has a good deal on cards with his next too.

