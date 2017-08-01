Mubarakan Enters Ileana D’Cruz’s Highest Grossing List

Ileana D’Cruz has had a good track record at the box office as apart from a couple of films all rest have worked good. But she has been doing many multi starrers and desperately needs a solo hit to prove her finesse.

Her latest, also a multi-starrer, Mubarakan, is holding very well at the box office. Mubarakan‘s opening weekend stands at 22.91 crores. It remained steady on Monday passing the acid test as it collected 3.55 crores summing up the total to 26.46 crores in 4 days.

Ileana’s last film, Rustom, was a super hit at the box office. This Akshay Kumar starrer collected 127.49 crores proving to be Ileana D’Cruz’s highest grosser. Mubarakan has surpassed the lifetime collections of Happy Ending [21.89 crores] in just 3 days. 1st Monday of the film was rock steady too raising the hopes of this film to end up with on a positive note.

If you notice Ileana’s history in Bollywood, she has never starred in a solo film. From Barfi till Mubarakan, they all have been multi-starrers. Sonakshi Sinha, Shraddha Kapoor from the same lot have been getting to lead their films but Ileana has not been to able to bag one yet.

If we look at the current trending of the film it will cross Phata Poster Nikla Hero‘s [37.85 crores] lifetime collections at the box office.

Take a look at her Highest Grossing films here:

Ileana apart from Mubarakan has Baadshaho, which, also is a multi-starrer slated to release on 1st August. It is a story of a gang of robbers trying to loot the gold reserve, which is being transported from one city to another within 96 hours, a truck full of gold will have to safely cover 600 kilometers to reach its destination.

The teaser of the film is loaded with some whistle-worthy dialogues written by Rajat Arora. The makers haven’t yet released the full trailer of the film.