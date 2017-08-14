Mubarakan Crosses The 50 Crores Mark At The Indian Box Office

When biggies like Tubelight, Jagga Jasoos and Jab Harry Met Sejal disappoint, movies like Mubarakan shine to surprise. This family entertainer is slowly and steadily making its way towards a respectable end. Families and kids were waiting for a clean entertainer and it came in the face of Mubarakan.

Anees Bazmee who has previously gifted us with family entertainers like Welcome, No Entry and Singh Is Kinng served us with another clean comedy in Mubarakan. The film had a stellar cast in Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Pavan Malhotra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty. Anees did a wonderful job in handling an extremely confusing plot. The film enjoyed a good word of mouth and hence survived a very tough competitions from a lot of big films.

The film grossed 35.66 crores in its week 1 which is not a big number but it’s respectable as the film faced competition from many movies. It collected 12.64 crores in its 2nd week after competing Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal. The film is still in the race and has grossed 2.85* crores in its 3rd weekend. It now stands at the grand total of 51.15* crores.

1st week – 35.66 crores

2nd week – 12.64 crores

3rd Friday – 0.55 crores

3rd Saturday – 1.05 crores

3rd Sunday – 1.25 crores*

Total: 51.15 crores*

This is the first time uncle Anil Kapoor has worked with nephew Arjun Kapoor in a film. Interestingly, they portray the same relationship in the film. Asked if it’s fun to work with a family member on screen, Arjun said in an interview, “It’s a blast (to work with a family member). Before the film began I was also keen to see how this pans out because I have not experienced this before. But it turned out to be a blast because you get to hang out with your family. Learn, work and watch a man who’s iconic and a legend do his work.”