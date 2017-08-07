Mubarakan Climbs Up Ileana D’Cruz’s Highest Grossing List

Mubarakan has been trending steadily at the box office. After Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal got a lukewarm response, the chances of this comic caper shining brighter have considerably increased.

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty starrer Mubarakan is emerging as public’s favourite among the sturdy competition at the box office. From Jagga Jasoos To Munna Michael, from Dunkirk to Lipstick Under My Burkha and now Jab Harry Met Sejal; this movie has faced competition from everywhere but as they say – the movie will work if made well.

Mubarakan collected 35.66 crores at the box office in its week 1. On 2nd Friday the film saw a bit stumble as it collected 1.10 crores but 2nd Saturday came in as a surprise for this film – it collected 2 crores showing around 100% jump. The film now stands at the grand total of 38.76 crores. It has surpassed Ileana D’Cruz’s Phata Poster Nikla Hero (41.74 crores) and now stands at number 4 in Ileana D’Cruz’s highest grossing list.

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Trending :

Ileana D’Cruz has a decent track record at the box office but the only issue with her is she has mostly starred in multi-starrers. It’ll be interesting to see her in a solo heroine film. She has proved she can act well; a right project is what she needs.

Mubarakan is a hilarious tale of a Punjabi family based in Chandigarh and London and their attempt to get their sons married. Charan Singh and Karan Singh are twins separated as infants after their parents die in a car accident. Their uncle Kartar Singh sends Karan to his sister residing in London and Charan Singh to his brother residing in Chandigarh. As a result, the twins grow up as cousins. Charan Singh and Karan Singh’s parents are looking for brides for them while they have girlfriends. Unable to tell this to their parents, they approach their uncle Kartar Singh for help but he messes it up all the more. What follows are a series of hilarious incidents, confusions, misunderstandings and more.