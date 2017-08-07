Arjun Kapoor’s last film Half Girlfriend was an average fare (60.28 crores) at the box office. His ongoing film Mubarakan has been holding well at the box office as it stands still with the total of 41.74 crores after the second weekend.

Despite this week’s grand competition Jab Harry Met Sejal, Mubarakan is steady at the box office. The film collected 35.66 crores at the box office in its week 1. After the average week one, the film dipped on its 2nd Friday collecting just 1.05 crores. It jumped on its 2nd Saturday as it collected 2 crores showing around 100% jump. The film has surpassed Arjun Kapoor’s Tevar (39.00 crores) at the box office.

Yes, Mubarakan is a multi-starrer but that does not strike off Arjun Kapoor’s performance in it which has been getting positive reviews from many. Anil Kapoor out-shines everyone in the film but still, Arjun has worked double the hard for it. He has played the role of twin brothers Charan Singh and Karan Singh who are separated as infants after their parents die in a car accident.

Take a look at his Highest Grossing List here:

Following the trend of the film, it should considerably cross Ishaqzaade (45 crores) and Ki & Ka (51.62) at the box office. It’s high time for Arjun Kapoor to make some serious decisions to catapult his career as his contemporaries in Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan are racing way ahead.

His upcoming film is Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Namastey Canada. He is reuniting Parineeti Chopra in this one. Arjun Kapoor is super excited to work with Vipul Shah. Arjun feels lucky as after working with Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, Vipul has chosen him to play the lead. He claims that Namastey Canada has heart and humour making the film a family entertainer.