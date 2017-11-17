Morning Occupancy: Tumhari Sulu, Aksar 2 Start Slow While Justice League Rules

Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu released today and it had a slow start at the box office. The movie’s makers had a different promotional strategy by releasing unique and quirky posters of the movie.

While the second movie that released today is Aksar 2 which also started slowly at the box office. The movie had managed to make a little hype because of it’s storyline and sensuous songs.

Tumhari Sulu and Aksar 2 both opened at 10 %- 15% occupancy. Tumhari sulu is said to be garnering amazing reviews, it can be said the movie will do better in the afternoon and evening shows.

Presented by Siddhi Vinayak Creations, Aksar 2 is produced by Narendra Bajaj and Chirag Bajaj. Directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, with music composed by Mithoon and lyrics penned by Sayeed Quadri, Aksar 2 stars Zareen Khan, Gautam Rode, Abhinav Shukla, Mohit Madaan, Lillete Dubey and Sreesanth.

Tumhari Sulu is a comic, slice-of-life film that also stars Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia, and RJ Malishka, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film. The actress will essay the role of a radio jockey named Sulochana, fondly known as Sulu.

Trending :

The movie has been in the news since the launch of it’s teaser and quirky posters. The movie is tagged with #MainKarSaktiHai which tends to be an inspirational slogan for Sulu’s character saying how she could do anything. Balan essays the role of a late night Radio jockey in Mumbai.

Apart from these Bollywood movies, one Hollywood movie also released today which is Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It opened at an amazing occupancy of 55%-60%. Though the movie did not have dubbed version and was only released in English, the movie is being loved by a huge number of people.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince to face an even greater threat. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to recruit a team to stand against this newly awakened enemy.