Last week we saw the release of Judwaa 2 which shattered some good records at the box office. This week’s release Chef did not have decent buzz pre-release of the film. Let’s see how the film has opened at the box office.

Chef opened on a dull note on its 1st day, this may be because of multiple factors – one being the lukewarm buzz and second being Judwaa 2‘s dominance. Well, Chef is expected to perform better, it has got favourable reviews from all over. Saif Ali Khan’s film opened at 10% to 15% morning occupancy which is a low affair at the ticket window.

Talking about the evolution that has come about due to technology, the National Award-winning Saif told IANS in an interview here: “India is like a different country now. I have witnessed some huge changes in terms of filmmaking techniques (in the last couple of decades). Digital (technology) has changed a lot of things. Things are done a lot faster now… In a way, that’s good.

“I have stopped worrying about my first take though, because it’s so easy to do one more now. Of course, I try and get it right always, but earlier I think there was a lot more attention on getting it right on the first attempt itself.

Trending :

“As editing and dubbing have become simpler, I worry less now as it can protect me. Today’s acting style has changed to more international and natural. For me, it’s more fun to do acting now.”

Saif, son of late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, was here to promote his forthcoming entertainer “Chef“. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, it’s an Indian adaptation of the 2014 American film of the same name by Jon Favreau and is slated for release on Friday.